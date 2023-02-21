Former Black Stars players visit family of late Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars players, including Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, and Haminu Dramani, have visited the family house of the late Ghanaian football star Christian Atsu, who lost his life in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey earlier this month.

The players donated packs of water to the family as a form of support and signed a book of condolence opened in memory of the 31-year-old.

Atsu had been trapped under rubble for over 11 days before his passing, with the earthquake claiming over 45,000 lives.

The family is yet to announce the date for Atsu's final funeral rite. Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals during his career.