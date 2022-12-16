Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel on six-man shortlist for Ghana job

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is on Ghana's list of candidates to take over as Black Stars boss, Asempa FM has reported.

Tuchel, who is rumoured to take over from Gareth Southgate if he decides to walk away from the England job leads a six-man shortlist for the Black Stars coaching job.

Tuchel is back in Germany after being sacked by English side Chelsea despite guiding the side to clinch the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

The Ghana Football Association has held preliminary talks with the German over the role which has become following the departure of Otto Addo.

It's unclear if the powerful African nation have the financial warchest to entice the gaffer to switch to the African continent due to his high status.

Ghana is desperate for a high profile coach to turn around their downward spiral after failing to progress from the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup - a similar disastrous outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet and South Korea coach Paulo Bento have also joined long-term contenders Chris Houghton and George Boateng among some of the other names being considered for the Ghana job.

Serbian coach Dragon Stojkovic has also been linked with the vacant job as the Ghana FA intensify the search for Otto Addo's successor.

The hierarchy of the Ghana Football Association want to narrow down their search and make a decision as soon as possible with the process said to be entering an advanced stage.

Asempa FM reports that the Ghana FA is monitoring the situation of Tom Saintfiet - who is still contracted to the Gambia national team.

Portuguese coach Paulo Bento is currently unemployed after he quit his job with South Korea following their 4-1 thrashing by Brazil in the 2022 World Cup Round 16 match.

Bento, 53, has been in charge of the national side since 2018, boasting a record of 35 wins, 13 draws and nine defeats from his 57 matches during his four-year reign.

He stepped down from his role with the Asian Tigers after their humiliating defeat to five-time World Champions Brazil.

Bento started his managerial career with Sporting Lisbon, while he has also been in charge of the likes of Portugal, Cruzeiro and Olympiacos.

Ghanaian coaches Chris Houghton and George Boateng are also in the reckoning to be considered following their various roles with the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Houghton served as technical advisor to the Black Stars while George Boateng was one of the assistants coaches under former coach Otto Addo.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce Otto Addo's successor as soon as possible with a number of international assignments lined up for the Black Stars next year.