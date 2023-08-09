Former Ebusua Dwarfs captain Simon Martey joins Etoile Filante in Burkina Faso

Versatile defender Simon Martey, formerly the captain of Ebusua Dwarfs, has secured a transfer to Burkinabe club Etoile Filante.

Martey's move comes after the completion of fruitful negotiations, resulting in a two-year contract with the club.

Martey's association with Etoile Filante marks a significant transition after his commendable six-year tenure with Ebusua Dwarfs. The defender had been an integral part of the Cape Coast-based team since his arrival in 2018.

Notably, Etoile Filante are gearing up to participate in the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup, and Martey is anticipated to assume a pivotal role within the squad. His experience and skills are expected to contribute significantly to the Ouagadougou-based club's endeavours in the tournament.

Martey initially joined Ebusua Dwarfs in 2018, following his stint with Accra-based Inter Allies. His journey now takes him to Burkina Faso, as he embarks on a new chapter with Etoile Filante.