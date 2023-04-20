Former Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson predicts tight Ghana Premier League title race

Former Ebusua Dwarfs head coach, Ernest Thompson, has said that the race for the Ghana Premier League title is far from over, despite Aduana Stars leading the table for most of the season.

With just a few matches left to play, Aduana Stars are currently leading the table with 47 points after 26 matches, followed closely by Medeama SC who are just three points behind them.

Hearts of Oak and Bechem United are third and fourth on the table with 42 and 41 points respectively, while Asante Kotoko occupy the fifth position with 39 points.

In an interview with Max FM, Ernest Thompson said that any of the teams below Medeama could win the league if Aduana Stars slip up.

“I can say without a doubt that the league is still open. Looking at the point gap between league leaders Aduana and second-placed Medeama, Hearts of Oak, and the next team. A slip-up by any team could change the outcome. Yes, Aduana are leading but it is not a done deal for them,” Coach Ernest Thompson said.

With the league still open, the 27th round of fixtures scheduled for this weekend is expected to be a thrilling one, with a headline match between Kotoko and Aduana Stars.