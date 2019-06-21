Former FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi reports John Paintsil to Police for forging signatures in Wa All Stars takeover

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has reported ex-Ghana international John Paintsil to the Criminal Investigation Department of Police for allegedly forging signatures of the directors of Wa All Stars in the process of taking over the club.

Painstil announced the taking over of the Northern Blues some months ago but the process was discontinued with Mr. Nyantakyi believed to be disinterested in selling the club.

There were reports that MP for Tamale South Hon. Haruna Iddrisu was interested in buying the club, however owners of Wa All Stars denied such claims.

In a dramatic twist of events, reports emerging from Wa revealed Mr. Nyantakyi has reported John Paintsil and his partners for faking signatures of some of the club's directors.

Information reaching GHANASoccernet.com also indicated, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach is expected to report to the CID unit of the Police in Accra on Monday June 24.

Further information collected indicates several documents were forged before they were transferred to Wa All Stars.

Painstil remains adamant over the takeover and has reportedly renamed the club Stallions FC.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the parties agreed to sell the club at US$ 300,000.

But after Paintsil and his team paid US$ 50,000 and proceeded to Registrar General's office for transfer of ownership even when the payment was not made.