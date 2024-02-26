Former Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet rejects Ghana offer for Philippines job

Tom Saintfiet has been appointed the new head coach of the Philippines national team after rejecting offers from three top African countries.

The former Gambia gaffer was on the radar of Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon for the top job.

Saintfiet was in contact with the Ghana Football Association and was leading the race for the vacant role.

However, the Belgium trainer, who also received a last minute call from FECAFOOT President, Samuel Eto'o decided to take up the Philippines job.

"I was in need of an ambitious task, a project," said the Belgian, when explaining why he accepted the appointment," he said during his presentation.

"My experience in national team football is that it's not always the best players who win games. It's personality, commitment. Playing for your country is the highest you can achieve."

Director of the national teams of Philippines, Freddy Gonzalez, confirmed interest from the three African nations and China.

"I can be pretty convincing when I want to be. Of course, he was one of the candidates. He was not the only one but after interviewing everyone, I felt he matched what we want," he said at a pre-match presser.

"Initially, when we were talking, he was already asked by Ghana, Nigeria and China to coach their teams. I was able to convince him to leave those offers and come here but then at the last second Samuel Eto'o called him up, about a week ago, wanting him to be the coach of Cameroon. I am so glad he chose us," he added.