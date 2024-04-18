Former Ghana coach Chris Hughton considered for Republic of Ireland managerial role

The Republic of Ireland's search for a new manager has encountered intense scrutiny and delays, with former Ghana coach Chris Hughton emerging as a prominent candidate.

Hughton, who was relieved of his duties by Ghana earlier this year following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, has suddenly become the frontrunner for the Ireland job.

Despite previous announcements by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) indicating an early April unveiling for the new manager, the process has dragged on for over five months, leaving the timeline uncertain. Recent hints suggested an announcement by the end of the week, yet clarity remains elusive.

Amidst this backdrop, Hughton's odds of securing the position have significantly shortened, with bookmakers now favoring him at 9/4.

Reports suggest that discussions between the FAI and the former Brighton and Newcastle boss have been rekindled, fueling speculation about his potential appointment.

Hughton, who earned 53 caps for Ireland during his playing career, has a longstanding connection with the national team, having made his debut in 1979.

However, his candidacy has been marred by criticisms stemming from his tenure with Ghana, where he faced challenges during the recent AFCON campaign.

As the saga surrounding Ireland's managerial appointment persists, the prospect of Hughton taking the helm remains a subject of keen interest and debate.