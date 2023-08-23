Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda reflects on toughest opposition

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has opened up about the most challenging opponents he faced during his time in the Ghana Premier League.

Dauda spent seven seasons with AshantiGold, after an earlier stint with Okwawu United, who were in the league at the time.

"When I was playing, I think I will go for Hearts of Lions; they are very difficult [to play against]. Even when they come to your home, they give you a game, a very difficult team. And then sometimes, Sekondi Hasaacas those times, they are a very difficult team when they come to Obuasi or whenever we meet in Sekondi; they are very tough," Dauda expressed.

He emphasised the element of surprise that smaller teams can bring to the game, often catching stronger teams off guard.

Dauda explained, "Most of the time when you play the big teams, it is tough not because they are not good, but because they have intelligent players, and then you know you are going to play a big team. Playing the smaller teams, you will relax, and before you realise it, they will surprise you. So most of the time, playing the smaller teams is very difficult than playing the bigger teams."

Dauda's illustrious club journey encompassed spells with South African clubs Orlando Pirates and Chippa United, as well as a stint with Nigeria's Enyimba.

He was part of Black Stars for the 2008, 2013, and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and played a crucial role as the first-choice goalkeeper during the 2013 edition of the tournament. Additionally, he represented Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, amassing a total of 26 caps for the Black Stars.