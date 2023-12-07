Former Ghana goalkeeper George Owu reveals Tottenham Hotspur trials

Former Black Stars goalkeeper George Owu has unveiled a fascinating chapter in his football journey, disclosing that he underwent trials with the prestigious English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Owu, renowned for his goalkeeping prowess and commitment to the sport, shared that this unique opportunity arose after his stint with Egyptian side Al Masry. Eager to leave an indelible mark on the international stage, Owu seized the chance to impress the technical team at Tottenham, shedding light on a lesser-known episode in his playing career.

"I went for a two-week trial there. I met Redknapp, Gareth Bale, and others; they were all there. My performance at Tottenham as an African goalkeeper surprised them a lot," he revealed in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah on YouTube.

"I also saw that as an opportunity, so I worked hard to grab the opportunity," he added.

Despite showcasing his skills and training alongside notable players like Gareth Bale, Owu unfortunately missed out on signing with Spurs because he did not make the final squad cut.

"Unfortunately, Daniel Nii Adjei won the World Cup, so they had to pick him, and Ahorloo had won the best goalie in the local league, so he had to be picked. If they had chosen me, I would have played for Tottenham," Owu explained.

Reflecting on his experience at Tottenham Hotspur, Owu highlighted how impressive his performance was during the trials. Throughout his career, Owu made 10 appearances for the senior national team and also played for clubs such as Ashantigold, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Sekondi Hasaacas.