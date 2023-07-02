GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Ghana international Derek Boateng slams GFA for poor preparation towards U23 AFCON

Published on: 02 July 2023
Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng has lambasted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a shambolic preparation which caused the early exit of the Black Meteors from the ongoing U-23 AFCON in Morocco.

Boateng has accused the GFA of engaging in arm-chair recruitment by not doing due diligence on players before handing them call-ups. “After we qualified to play in this tournament, I don’t know what the FA has done check on the players, to scout on the players to see who are playing and who are not playing, everything. They supposed to send the coach to Europe to check those who are playing and doing something with their club. But they didn’t. They were just sitting down,” he told Joy Sports.

“You can’t tell me you want to qualify to the Olympic Games by sitting one place and inviting players,” he added. The Black Meteors failed to make it to the semis of the competition after a disappointing campaign having won against Congo, endured a 5-1 hammering by hosts Morocco and drawing 1-1 in their final group match against Guinea.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

