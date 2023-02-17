Former Ghana international Samuel Tetteh joins Bandirmarspor for the remainder of the season

Former Black Stars attacker Samuel Tetteh has completed a transfer to Bandirmarspor on a short-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 27-year-old has switched camp from Adanaspor to Bandirmarspor until the end of the 2022-23 season after passing medical on Friday.

The former WAFA SC player has been in decent form this season in the Turkish second tier where he scored 6 times and provided one assist in 20 appearances for Adanaspor.

Tetteh signed a permanent contract with Adanaspor in July 2021 after leaving Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg where he spent five years.

During his stint with the Austrian giants, the forward enjoyed loan spells at FC Liefering, LASK Linz, New York Red Bull and SKN St. Polten across the five years.

Tetteh has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 53 appearances for Adanaspor since he joined the club.

He has 8 international caps for Ghana since making his debut under former Chelsea manager Avram Grant in November 2015 in a World Cup qualifier against Comoros.