Former Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah completes move to FC Chitwan in Nepal

Former Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah has moved to Nepal after joining FC Chitwan on a short-term contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 31-year-old completed to the Nepalese top-flight club on a free transfer after passing his medical examination three days ago.

Acquah has been unattached since leaving Iraqi club Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in July 2023 after his contract ran out.

The former Ghana international moved to Iraq in January this year after leaving Al-Batin FC, where he played 8 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

The former AC Parma, Torino, Empoli, Palermo, and Hoffenheim midfielder also played in the Turkish Super Lig.

He played for Yeni Malatyaspor, where he made 65 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Acquah has 42 international caps for Ghana since making his debut on March 1, 2012, in an international friendly match against Chile.

He scored his only international goal when the Black Stars beat Malawi in 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.