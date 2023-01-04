Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scores in Kayserispor home defeat to Fatih Karagumruk in Turkey

Former Ghana attacking midfielder Bernard Mensah scored his third goal of the season in the Turkish Superlig for Kayserispor in their home defeat to Fatih Karagumruk on Wednesday.

The Kayserispor skipper got one of the consolation goals for Kayserispor as they lost 4-2 to Karagumruk at the Kadir Has Stadium.

German midfielder Levent Mercan scored in the first minute of the match to put Karagumruk ahead before the lead was doubled by Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne in the 12th minute.

The visitors increased their advantage two minutes after the restart through Uzbekistan international midfielder Otabek Shukurov.

Mensah pulled one back to reduce the deficit ten minutes after converting a penalty kick.

Diagne scored again for Karagumruk in the 63rd minute to seal the win before Kayserispor got their second of the match through Ilhan Parlak.

Mensah has three goals in 16 appearances for Kayserispor in the Turkish top flight this campaign.