Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng talks about heartbreaking Black Starlets defeat to Nigeria

Former Black Stars player, Derek Boateng, has expressed disappointment after Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-0 in the 2022 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations, resulting in Ghana's elimination from the tournament.

The defeat also cost Ghana a place in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations this year, which serves as a qualification for U-17 World Cup.

Boateng, who was scouting for Right to Dream Academy at the tournament, clarified that the scoreline was not 4-0, as claimed by some reports.

He expressed his dismay, saying, "Since I started football, I have never seen Nigeria beat us 4-0...when I saw what was going on, I was really heartbroken."

He also revealed that he did not see any officials from the Ghana Football Association at the tournament.

The Black Starlets had won the competition the previous year but failed to qualify for the ongoing 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations after their early exit from this year's WAFU B tournament.