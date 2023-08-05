Former Ghana Premier League star Victorien Adebayor close to joining AmaZulu FC

Former Inter Allies and Legon Cities FC forward, Victorien Adebayor, is set to join the South African Premier Soccer League club, AmaZulu FC.

The Nigerien striker is believed to have penned a two-year deal with the South African outfit as he seeks adequate playing time following his struggles with RS Bekane.

Adebayor was almost close to joining Tanzanian giants on a two-year deal a few weeks ago but there has been a sudden change of plans as he looks to be on his way to South Africa.

The move to Simba SC collapsed in the closing stages but the experienced forward is set to utilise an alternative opportunity.

The talented attacker has previously transferred from Nigerien club USGN to RS Berkane in 2022. The transfer was accomplished for a purported $100,000 cost.

The 26-year-old Nigerien striker has however struggled for playing time with Moroccan giants RS Berkane and is now set for a new adventure.

Adebayor has a wealth of experience playing football in Ghana, where he excelled while representing Inter Allies and also spent time with Legon Cities.

He was drawn to foreign clubs including Danish teams due to his remarkable performances as he played for HB Koege.