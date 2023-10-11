Former Ghana President John Kufuor congratulates Kurt Okraku on GFA re-election

Former Ghana President John Kufuor has extended his warm congratulations to Kurt Okraku for his successful re-election as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Okraku's mandate was reaffirmed as he secured an impressive 97.5% of the votes during the elective congress held in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

In a message of commendation, former President Kufuor acknowledged the dynamic and transformative influence that Okraku has injected into Ghana's football landscape. "I am very much aware of the energy you have brought into the Ghanaian game and wish to congratulate you on your re-election," stated the former president.

These sentiments were expressed when the GFA's Executive Council, led by President Okraku, visited Former President Kufuor's Peduase residence to offer condolences for the loss of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

During the visit, the former President conveyed his appreciation for Okraku's accomplishments in his first term and expressed high expectations for the progress of Ghanaian football in the coming years.

"You have done exceedingly well in your first term and I expect you to do more in your second term to elevate the game to a very high level," added Former President Kufuor.

Okraku, now confirmed for another four-year tenure, will continue to lead the GFA as it embarks on the journey to further enhance the country's footballing landscape.