Former Ghana President John Mahama charges Black Stars to go for revenge against Uruguay

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has charged the Black Stars to avenge the defeat suffered at the hands of Uruguay in 2010 when the two countries meet in Qatar.

Ghana will face the South Americans in the final Group H game at the World Cup in Qatar.

Uruguay prevented Ghana from reaching the last four of the World Cup in 2010, after former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez stopped a goal-bound strike from Dominic Adiyiah in the last minute of extra time.

The inaugural World Cup winner progressed after beating Ghana on penalties.

Mahama, who was then vice-President of Ghana, has urged the Black Stars to pay Suarez back for breaking the hearts of Ghanaians.

“Unfortunately, we are in a group of death,” he told the GFA led by Kurt Okraku. “The teams in our group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our group again."

“It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let’s pay Suarez back for what he did to us.”

Ghana begin their 2022 World Cup adventure with a game against Portugal, before facing South Korea and Uruguay respectively.