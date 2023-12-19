Former Ghana U23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah nears move to Ghana League giants Hearts of Oak

Former Ghana U23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah is close to securing a move to Hearts of Oak ahead of the second half of the 2023-24 season, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The Phobians are keen on landing the former Ghana youth international to augment their goalkeeping department for the remainder of the season.

Baah, 25, was spotted at Hearts training on Monday and Tuesday as he edges closer to signing a contract with the Ghana Premier League giants in the second transfer window.

With injury to Eric Ofori Antwi and the recent goalkeeper woes of the Phobian team, Baah's inclusion could be timely intervention for the remaining games of the season.

The highly-rated shot stopper returned to Ghana after his contract with the Ethiopian Premier League side Adama City FC expired at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Baah moved to Ethiopia after leaving Phobian's bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC in September 2022, after his contract ran out.

The former Ghana U20 goalkeeper previously had spells with Heart of Lions and Inter Allies FC in the Ghanaian top-flight before his switch to Kotoko.