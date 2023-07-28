Former Ghana youth international Baba Mensah sends GFA proposal on how to revive juvenile football

Former Ghana U20 defender, Baba Mensah has proposed an elaborate plan that will help revive juvenile football in the country.

This comes after Ghana's inability to compete in youth tournaments following the struggle to unearth the best talent to represent the West African nation.

Ghana missed the last U17 and U20 Africa Cup of Nations while he Black Meteors exited the AFCON U23 tournament at the group.

In a lengthy message to the GFA, Mensah is confident the current administration will be successful if they undertake the plan laid out.

"Hello Ghana Football Association this is my my own about catch them young program the president and its Association is doing to help the community. I would like the football administration to collaborate with Ghana Education Service to organise nation wide inter schools in every region to be similar league like the Ghana premier league but this will be SHS premier league," he wrote on Facebook.

"I know it will be a hard one to create but Mr President there’s nothing you cannot do to bring the love of football back like the olden days. Mr president you can organise NORTHERN and SOUTHERN sector in one pool and also WESTERN AND EASTERN sector in another pool," added.

Mensah continued: "The top four in every group will meet and fight for the ultimate prize Mr president. This is will be the grassroots development to scout great talent in our country. Most of the talented footballers in our community most of them is not academically good most of the great players go to school when there’s sports event in the school I was one of them but I was good in class but I don’t like going to school.

"I know it will need a lot of resources to create this but Mr president there’s nothing the Association and the government cannot do with this project. With this we will recruit good and quality players in the system the premier league teams can also scout good players into there teams. Supporters will love to come and watch there family members in the stadium this will bring the massive love back to the game Mr president. Please no hard feelings is just my opinion am also Sharing for the impact of our great league"