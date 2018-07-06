Former Ghana youth star Awudu Issaka picks French forward Kylian Mbappe as the best at the World Cup

Former Black Starlets hero Awudu Issaka insists Kylian Mbappe has been the most outstanding player at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Mbappe, the only player in the French team to be born after Les Blue won the World Cup in 1998 has been incredible at the mundial, scoring three goals- two of them in the round of 16 against Argentina.

Issaka, who won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1995 with Ghana stated without any hesitation that the teenager has been the most outstanding player in Russia.

“Mbappe is the best player so far at this world cup, he is a talent, he has great speed, can dribble and also can score goals.” Issaka told Happy FM

“You can also see that he is a humble young guy, he was brought up very well and I can see a bright future ahead of him,”

Despite the amazing performances by the youngster, Issaka cautioned the PSG attacker to be careful in his play to avoid career threatening injuries.

“I will urge him not to stay too much on the ball because opponents can deliberately injure him, he should release balls early and use his speed to move to empty spaces as he did against Argentina.”

Mbappe who is gunning for the best young player at this year’s world cup has netted three goals in the three games he has played so far.

France will face Uruguay in the quarter finals on Friday where the 19 year old will be the main in the spot light.