Former Ghana youth star Emmanuel Toku joins Aalborg on loan in Denmark

Danish club Aalborg BK have completed the signing of Ghanaian offensive player Emmanuel Toku for the rest of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The agreement between the Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven, parent club of the player, and Aalborg also includes a purchase option after the loan.

In the period 2019-2021, Toku was playing Fremad Amager in the Danish second-tier, where he contributed 12 goals and six assists in 39 official matches before he left for Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

In Bulgaria, the former Ghana U17 and U20 player achieved 70 official games, eight goals, and six assists before being sold to Belgian football in January this year.

Aalborg's sports director, Ole Jan Kappmeier, said:

"Emmanuel Toku is an exciting offensive profile who can play both on the edge and as eight and ten.

"Right now he lacks match training, but he is both strong with the dribble, is a shooting threat and has speed, and he is also an excellent pressure player, which is why we have confidence that he can contribute, so that we can hopefully continue our good start to the season."

The 23-year-old player struggled with game time for the Leuven first team, making only three appearances since his arrival from Bulgaria in the winter transfer window.