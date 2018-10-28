Former GHANASoccernet writer Saddick Adams 'Obama' named Sports Journalist of the Year in Ghana

Saddick Adams affectionately called 'Sports Obama' has been named Sports Journalist of the Year by the Ghana Journalist Association.

The ceremony took place in Accra on Saturday, 28 October, 2018.

He is renowned for his fierce criticisms and forensic research into matters relating to sports.

The former GHANASoccernet.com writer is now the Head of Sports of the Atinka Media Group, the parent company for Atinka TV, Atinka FM 104.7FM in Accra, Agyenkwa 101.9 FM in Kumasi and Ahoto 102.3FM in Takoradi.

He has been with Atinka Media Group for three years.

Obama is one of the most influential sports journalists on social media with over 110,000 followers on Facebook and over 20,000 followers on his Twitter account.

He is a graduate from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

