Former GPL topscorer Yaw Annor scores first goal of the season in Ismaily SC win

Ghanaian football sensation Yaw Annor made his presence felt as he netted his first goal of the season for Ismaily SC during their Egyptian Premier League clash against Al Ittihad Alexandria.

The former Ashantigold striker who lasted the full throttle of the game played a crucial role in Ismaily's convincing 3-1 victory over Al Ittihad Alexandria in the second week of the Egyptian top-flight league.

The match kicked off with a bang as Ismaily took the lead just seven minutes in, courtesy of a goal by Hamdi Nagguez. However, Al Ittihad quickly leveled the score, with Mabululu finding the net in the 30th minute.

With halftime approaching, Abdel Rahman Magdi managed to restore Ismaily's lead, ensuring they went into the break with the advantage.

Annor, known for his goal-scoring prowess, sealed the victory for the hosts with a well-taken goal just six minutes into the second half marking an excellent start to the season for the Togolese-Ghanaian striker, who had joined Ismaily SC in July 2022.

Annor's arrival at the club came on the back of an impressive stint with Ashantigold, where he clinched the Ghana Premier League's top goal-scorer award equalling the long-standing record of Ishmael Addo's 22 goals in a season.

Yaw Annor's promising start to the season suggests that he could be a key player to watch as Ismaily SC aims for success in the Egyptian Premier League.