Former Great Olympics star Maxwell Abbey Quaye to join Norwegian club Raufoss IL

Former Accra Great Olympics player, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, is set to sign for Norwegian club Raufoss IL, after parting ways with the Accra-based side.

Abbey Quaye is believed to have struck an agreement with the Norwegian side in a deal that would see him at the club until 2026.

He was a member of the Ghana Black Stars squad in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon when Ghana was eliminated early in the group stages.

His efforts were especially important for the Great Olympics during the past two seasons, as he played for the Dade boys the entire time.

During his two seasons with Great Olympics, the 25-year-old striker showed off his abilities, scoring 23 goals in 61 matches.

His presence has evidently been missed at Great Olympics as the two-time Ghana Premier League champions continue to struggle with no renowned goalscorer.

His outstanding accomplishments not only garnered him respect within his club, but also a spot on the senior national team, the Black Stars, and the Black Galaxies.

Abbey Quaye's move if finalised will revive his hopes of a great career ahead after his proposed move to Serbian club FK Loznica fell through due to a change in management.