Former Hearts C.E.O Mark Noonan happy NC Special competition finally set to start

Former Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Mark D. Noonan has expressed delight as the Normalisation Committee Special Competition kick starts this weekend.

The American, who was on one of the Adhoc Committees of the NC is believed to have left his position early this month because of the lack of football in Ghana.

However, following the launch of the competition on Monday, Mark Noonan posted on Social Media wishing the football fraternity the best in the upcoming tournament.

"Very happy for all concerned to see the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Cup finally get off the ground. Best of luck to my guys," he tweeted.

Sixty two teams have agreed to participate in the Special Competition with the exception of Wa All Stars and New Edubiase United.

The competition was designed to replace the truncated 2018 Ghana Premier League season, with President of the NC, Dr. Kofi Amoah stating the tournament will be use to test 'reforms' they are bringing to football in the country.

Winners of the tournament will represent Ghana at Africa inter-club competitions.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin