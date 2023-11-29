Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko star Emmanuel Yartey passes away

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko star Emmanuel Yartey has passed away, GhanaSoccerNet can confirm.

The former midfielder, known for his exceptional dribbling skills, died on Wednesday and will be buried on the same day according to his Muslim beliefs.

Yartey was a key member of the powerful Hearts of Oak team that won several titles, including the CAF Champions League and the Super Cup, during the 2002/2003 season. He was also a member of the Ghana U-17 team and was touted as a prospect for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

However, Yartey's career was cut short due to a strange mental illness that afflicted him after his playing days. Despite his talents on the field, he struggled with attitude problems and was eventually left to fend for himself. His condition worsened over time, and he was often seen roaming the streets of Accra, struggling to cope with his illness.

Friends and former teammates of Yartey have expressed their sadness at his passing, describing him as an outstanding player with great potential.