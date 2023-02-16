Former Hearts of Oak and Medeama assistant Mohammed Obeng Hamza appointed head coach of Vision FC

Former Medeama SC and Accra Hearts of Oak assistant coach Mohammed Obeng Hamza has been appointed head coach of First Division side Vision FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 30-year-old will lead the Accra-based club for the next two years as he takes up the lead role in his coaching career for the very first time.

Hamza was the deputy to Samuel Boadu during his days as head coach of Medeama from October 2017 to February 2021 when he switched camp to Ghanaian giants Hearts.

The highly-rated tactician followed Boadu to Hearts to continue being his assistant from March 1, 2021, to September 28, 2022.

Hamza was hugely involved when they guided the Phobians to their first Ghana Premier League title in a decade during the 2020-21 campaign. They won the FA Cup the same season.

He also helped Hearts to retain the FA Cup title in the following season.

Vision are presently sitting at the 6th position on the Zone Three standings of the Ghana Division One League after 15 matches with 21 points.