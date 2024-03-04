Former Hearts of Oak boss Samuel Boadu signs one-year deal with Berekum Chelsea

Ghana Premier League-winning coach Samuel Boadu is set to take the helm at Berekum Chelsea after signing a one-year contract with the club.

The experienced tactician, who has previously led Hearts of Oak to a domestic double and won the Ghanaian FA Cup, will bring his extensive knowledge and expertise to the team.

According to sources close to the club, Boadu has already put pen to paper on the deal and is expected to be formally introduced ahead of Berekum Chelsea's upcoming match against Accra Lions on Sunday.

His appointment comes following the departure of Christopher Ennin, who left the club without a permanent coach.

Boadu has been keeping busy in recent months, focusing on national assignments and temporarily leading second-tier side Cornerstone FC.

However, he is now ready to return to the top flight and help guide Berekum Chelsea to success.

The club had initially considered Annor Walker for the role, but Boadu emerged as the frontrunner and has now signed a short-term contract.

His impressive track record, which includes transforming Medeama into title contenders during his tenure, makes him an attractive choice for the position.

With Boadu at the helm, Berekum Chelsea will be looking to improve their fortunes and make a strong push for success in the Ghana Premier League.

They are currently sixth on the league table, five points behind leaders Samartex with 15 games to go.