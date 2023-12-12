Former Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka makes shocking claim about club

Former Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka has revealed that he has no plans to return to the club.

According to the Congolese player, he left the club on bad terms and has not been contacted by any board members since his departure.

In an interview with ghanasportspage.com, Ovouka explained that he had a falling out with the club's board before he left. "Before I left the club, there were a lot of misunderstandings. They didn’t understand me, I didn’t understand them," he said.

Since leaving the club, Ovouka has not received any communication from the board. "No board member has called me to check on me whether I’m okay or not. I’m a Hearts of Oak player and you need to check on the players if they are okay and in good condition. The club never did that," he lamented.

Although Ovouka acknowledges that Hearts of Oak helped him become the player he is today, he has no intention of returning to the club.

"They gave me the platform which I will never forget and I thank them for everything they have done for me. But right now I’ll say I can’t come back but maybe in the future, I can come back," he said.

Ovouka spent four seasons at Hearts of Oak, playing for the club from 2018 to 2022 before joining New Mexico United in the United States of America in January 2022.