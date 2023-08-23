Former Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi nears move to Bibiani Gold Stars

Former Hearts of Oak left-back William Dankyi is inching closer to a potential transfer to Bibiani Gold Stars.

The team, which earned a commendable fifth-place finish in the previous Ghana Premier League season are seeking to improve its performance as the new season approaches. As the club looks to strengthen its squad, negotiations are well underway in a bid to secure the highly-rated defender.

Sources indicate that both the club and the player are well on their way to reaching a verbal agreement.

If a favorable agreement is found for both parties, the next step in the process would involve the completion of medical assessments.

William Dankyi spent four years with Hearts of Oak before joining King Faisal last season. However his team suffered demotion despite his performance.

The potential addition of William Dankyi to Gold Stars could offer them a stronger defensive edge and a broader skill set on the field.

His versatility and experience in the Ghanaian football landscape could prove to be invaluable to Bibiani Gold Stars as they prepare for the upcoming challenges.