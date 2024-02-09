Former Hearts of Oak forward Yassan Ouatching secures move to FC Nouadhibou

Former Hearts of Oak forward Yassan Ouatching has officially joined Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou on a permanent deal.

Hearts of Oak announced Ouatching's departure, signaling the conclusion of an underwhelming debut season for the striker.

Ouatching arrived at Hearts of Oak with high expectations, signing a two-year contract with aspirations of making a significant impact on the team's attacking front. However, his inability to score goals and make a lasting impression during his time at the club led to a mutual decision to part ways.

The 24-year-old Central African Republic international made eleven appearances for Hearts of Oak but failed to find the back of the net in league competitions.

Before his time with Hearts of Oak, Ouatching had previously played for Burmese side Zwekapin United and Mohammedan SC in Bangladesh.

With a fresh start at FC Nouadhibou, Ouatching is optimistic about relaunching his career and making a positive impact with his new team.