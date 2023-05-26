Former Hearts of Oak player Bobby Short calls for investigation into Hearts 5-1 defeat to Medeama

Former Hearts of Oak player Joseph Tagoe nicknamed 'Bobby Short,' has called for an investigation by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) into the recent Ghana Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC.

The match took place on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Medeama SC secured an unexpected 5-1 victory over Hearts of Oak.

Expressing his suspicions, Bobby Short believes that there are grounds to question the outcome of the match. Upon reviewing the game, he asserts that certain aspects raise concerns and suggest that something might have been amiss during the match.

In light of this, he urges the GFA to initiate an investigation to ascertain the integrity of the match.

“I urge the GFA to thoroughly investigate this match because it is highly unlikely for Medeama to thrash Hearts of Oak 5-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium,” he told Rainbow FM.

“Hearts Of Oak’s performance has been awful, and it is becoming a disgrace to the club.” It’s excruciatingly painful. The fans do not deserve that from the team.

“I just don’t know where the club’s leaders are leading it,” he added.

Hearts of Oak presently lie in eighth place on the league table, with three games remaining in the season.