Former Holland player believes Mohammed Kudus' best position is in midfield despite excelling in new role

Former Dutch defender Marciano Vink believes Ghana's Mohammed Kudus is at his best when operating in the middle of the park.

The Black Stars midfielder has been lined up as an attacker and a winger in pre-season by new manager Alfred Shreuder, with the ex-Nordsjaelland player excelling in all three pre-season matches.

He has scored three in three games, but Vink feels Kudus should be used as a midfielder.

"I thought that was quite strange and also a bit shit for Kudus," said Vink on Voetbal Talk on ESPN . “There is a new trainer for the group and now you have the chance to conquer your place in midfield. You might have to compete with Taylor. If you look at where his chances are, they are perhaps most in midfield.

"Now a trainer says: I see you more as an attacker on the left, right or in the striker," he continues.

"He played as a striker against Eupen and Salzburg and Schreuder was very satisfied with that. Then I think: where do you want to go with Kudus? You have Tadic, Bergwijn, Conceicao, Antony and Brobbey.

"Then you go and try a boy who came in for two years under Ten Hag at eight and sometimes at ten now suddenly at nine position. For me, one and one is two. You come on the couch."