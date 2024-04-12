Former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu blames players' character for club's poor form

Former Asante Kotoko manager Maxwell Konadu has attributed the team's recent poor form to the players' lack of confidence and character on the field, despite their evident talent.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a challenging spell in the Ghana Premier League, slipping to 10th place on the table due to a string of disappointing results, particularly in the second round of the current season.

Konadu, who now coaches Nsoatreman, led his side to a 2-1 victory over Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, exacerbating the home team's woes. The defeat highlighted Kotoko's struggles, especially at home, where they have suffered three consecutive losses.

Expressing his views on the team's performance, Konadu emphasised that the players lack the necessary boldness to compete at the highest level. He refuted suggestions that the coaching staff were solely responsible for the team's struggles, stating, "I don't believe it is a coaching issue; when the players play, it is clear that they are afraid."

"The demands placed on the players appear to put them under additional strain; they lack the character required to play as a Kotoko player, which I believe is their issue."

"This is the critical moment for the players to have the support of the media and fans. Much pressure from these stakeholders will not help matters; instead, fans should support the technical team and playing body in order to turn things around."

"The players are not bad, none of them will be a benchwarmer at any GPL club, but they appear to panic when playing," he added.

Konadu urged for support from fans and the media, stressing the importance of solidarity during difficult times. He emphasised the need for the players to receive encouragement rather than additional pressure.

Despite the team's current challenges, Konadu expressed confidence in the players' abilities, highlighting their potential to excel in the Ghana Premier League.

As Kotoko prepare for their next fixture against Dreams FC, all eyes will be on coach Prosper Ogum and his team as they strive to reverse their fortunes and revive the club's illustrious legacy.