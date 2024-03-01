Former Kotoko coach Opeele calls for appointment of Nora Hauptle as Black Stars boss

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint Black Queens coach Nora Haptle as the next manager for the Black Stars.

Boateng believes that Haptle would be a great option for the job and has expressed confidence in her abilities.

In a tweet, Boateng emphasized the need for Ghana to be futuristic and become the first country to appoint a female coach for their senior men's team.

He wrote, "Sometimes, I wish Ghana could live in the future to be the first to appoint a woman as their senior national team coach."

"The first to gain independence in Southern Sahara can be the first to do this. Nora can coach the Black Stars trust me. Unthinkable Right?"

The Black Stars coaching role has been vacant since Chris Hughton's dismissal after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association recently announced that the Black Stars coach searching committee have submitted their report after going through the recruitment process.

Hauptle has received praise from Ghanaians for her accomplishments with the Black Queens. Since taking the Black Queens job in January 2023, she has led the team to qualify for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018.

Under her guidance, the team has won 10 out of 13 games, drawn two, and lost one, while scoring 37 goals and conceding six.

However, Hauptle's project suffered a setback when the Black Queens narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Zambia.

Despite this, Boateng remains confident in Hauptle's abilities and believes she would be an excellent choice for the Black Stars job.