Former Kotoko forward Francis Akwafo declares Kelvin Osei Asibey the best defender in the Ghana Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko winger Francis Akwafo has lauded Kelvin Osei Asibey naming the Hearts of Oak player as the standout defender in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Despite Hearts of Oak's challenging start to the season, Osei Asibey has emerged as a key player for the team, drawing attention for his impressive performances.

In the recent Super Clash where Hearts of Oak suffered a 3-2 defeat against Asante Kotoko in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League, Osei Asibey's performance caught the eye, even in the face of the team's loss.

Akwafo, who witnessed the game at the Baba Yara Stadium, expressed admiration for the Hearts of Oak defender, declaring him the best in the league.

"I have followed the league, and I can confidently say Kelvin Osei Asibey is currently the best defender in the Ghana Premier League. He is a great player," Akwafo stated in an interview with Kessben FM.

Despite acknowledging a mistake from Osei Asibey during the match, Akwafo commended his overall performance and suggested that he could have won the Man of the Match if Hearts of Oak had secured a victory.