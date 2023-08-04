Former Kotoko striker Richard Arthur joins Omani side Bahla Club

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Richard Arthur has completed his move to Omani side, Bahla Club.

The 29-year-old joins the Bahla-based club on a two-year deal.

Arthur, who played for Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League, is expected to lead Bahla Club to the Omani topflight league.

The experienced forward also had spells in Angola, Ethiopia and eSwatini.

However, this will be his first time playing outside the continent.

During his time in Africa, Arthur participated in the CAF Champions League as well as the CAF Confederation Cup.