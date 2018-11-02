Former Kotoko striker Saddick Adams reveals saddest day in his career

Former Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams has revealed that the saddest day in his football career was when he received a transfer letter to leave the club.

According to the Ashantigold forward, the love between him and the club broke following their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

After leading the Porcupine Warriors to Africa with his hat-trick against sworn rivals Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup finals, the former Ghana youth striker missed a penalty in Kumasi as Kotoko beat CARA 1-0.

Despite the victory in Kumasi, the Ghanaian giants lost on penalties in the second leg in Congo.

"The saddest day in my career was the day I was given a transfer letter by Kotoko," he told Ash FM in Kumasi.

"Dr Kyei got angry and didn't talk to me till date after we lost our game against CARA"

"Ghanaian club officials do not treat Ghanaian players well because they think they (Club Officials) are doing us(players) some favor when we are playing in their team."

Saddick Adams previously played for Al Nasir, Al Ansar, Berekum Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.