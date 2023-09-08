Former Legon Cities midfielder Michel Otou joins Ethiopian side Hawassa City

Former Legon Cities midfielder has successfully finalised his transfer to Hawassa City FC in Ethiopia.

The 26-year-old midfielder has left the Ghana Premier League and signed a two-year deal after brilliant performances with the Royals in the previous season.

Prior to joining Inter Allies in 2017, Michel Otou played for Unistar Academy of the Ghana Division One League. His time at Inter Allies also included a brief loan to Portimonense SC and a three-week trial with Hearts of Midlothian of the Scottish Premiership. He was unable to reach an agreement with the Scottish team, though.

Before his trial spell in Scotland, Otou demonstrated his abilities throughout the 2017 Ghana Division One League season, scoring three goals and dishing out five assists in 13 league games.

His strong performances caught the eye of Legon Cities FC, who decided to add him to their team after an impressive display with Great Olympics.

Notably, Michel Otou's quality allowed Ghana's U-20 squad to include him from 2015 to 2017. He played in two of the tournament's games and was a member of the team that finished third at the African U-20 Championship in 2015.