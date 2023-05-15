Former Man United star Gary Neville criticises Thomas Partey's poor form as Arsenal's title hopes fade

In a disappointing turn of events for Arsenal, the club's hopes of securing the Premier League title have been dashed, and former Manchester United defender and current football pundit, Gary Neville, has laid the blame squarely at the feet of midfielder Thomas Partey.

Speaking after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Sunday, Neville criticised Partey's recent performances, stating that his "form and composure have deserted him at the most vital time."

Earlier in the campaign, Partey was instrumental in helping Arsenal to an eight-point lead over Manchester City, but his recent dip in form has been a significant blow to their title credentials. He was nowhere near it during the title run-in.

"He’s been in a shadow of himself in the last few weeks, Partey," said Neville.

"He has been nowhere near it. A large part of the season, he has been fantastic.

"His form and composure have deserted him at the most vital time."

The Ghanaian international's poor form has seen him lose his place in midfield to Jorginho in recent weeks, and despite the Italian's impressive performances, Arsenal's title hopes have suffered.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admitted after the loss to Brighton that the club has "no" hope of winning the title now.