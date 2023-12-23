Former Medeama defender Ishmael Hammond joins Aduana Stars

Defender Ishmael Hammond has joined Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars.

The former Medeama SC player joins the Ogya lads for the the rest of the 2-23/24 season.

The ex-Elmina Sharks captain has already started training with the league leaders as he eyes regular play time in Dormaa.

Having joined the Mauve and Yellow in 2022, Hammond struggled for consistent game time, forcing him to look elsewhere.

The versatile player can also play as a defensive midfielder, making him a good addition to Aduana Stars.

Aduana Stars missed out on the Ghana Premier League title last season following a strong second half display by Medeama SC.