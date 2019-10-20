Former Newcastle United star Titus Bramble congratulates Hearts of Oak after Homowo Cup victory over Great Olympics

Former England U-21 and Newcastle United defender Titus Bramble has sent a congratulatory message to Hearts of Oak following their win over city rivals Great Olympics in the 2019 Homowo Cup on Sunday.

The Rainbow club were crowned rulers of the Ga land after overcoming fierce city adversaries Great Olympics 3-1 on penalties to clinch the 2019 Homowo Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mitchelle Sarpong broke the deadlock for Hearts of Oak in the 70th minute after firing in a low grounder past Ben Mensah in post for Olympics, but their celebration was cut shot just a minute after the goal when Iddrisu Saler pounced on a long ball sent on the far right corner of the Hearts goal to slot in the equalizer.

Hearts won the bragging rights after defeating their rivals by 3-1 after the Dade boys had missed three of their four kicks.

