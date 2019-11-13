Former Porto striker Benni McCarthy being considered for South Africa scouting job

South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed that former Cape Town manager BBenni McCarthy could be considered for a scouting job for the national team.

Ntseki is trying to rope in the former FC Porto attacker to his technical team as he builds a strong team for the Nations Cup qualifiers.

South Africa are in Ghana to play the Black Stars in the opening 2021 Nations Cup qualifier on Thursday.

“When you look at the roll-out plan I presented to the president we must have a scout overseas, basically there must be two,” Ntseki told the media.

“They will be helping each other, one will look at the junior players and the other for senior players."

"It will be difficult to have one running around trying to get all the players if we only had one scout overseas," Ntseki added.

“It is unfortunate that coach Benni had to lose his job at Cape Town City but that doesn’t mean anything bad about him.

"He is still a good coach, and when the time comes we will consider him (as a scout).”