Former RTU winger Stephen Badu Dankwa completes move to Czech club Sellier & Bellot Vlašimon

Ghanaian forward, Stephen Badu Dankwa has completed his move to Czech Republic club, Sellier & Bellot Vlašimon.

The former Real Tamale United winger joins the Czech second-tier side on a three-year deal after leaving the Ghana Premier League outfit.

Badu Dankwa is expected to play a role in helping Sellier and Bellot Vlasimon gain promotion to the topflight league.

The exciting winger excelled in the Ghana Premier League last season, helping the Pride of the North maintain their status in the top division.

His superlative displays saw him attract interest from giants Hearts of Oak, but opted to move to Europe to continue his career.