GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Former RTU winger Stephen Badu Dankwa completes move to Czech club Sellier & Bellot Vlašimon

Published on: 24 September 2023
Former RTU winger Stephen Badu Dankwa completes move to Czech club Sellier & Bellot Vlašimon

Ghanaian forward, Stephen Badu Dankwa has completed his move to Czech Republic club, Sellier & Bellot Vlašimon.

The former Real Tamale United winger joins the Czech second-tier side on a three-year deal after leaving the Ghana Premier League outfit.

Badu Dankwa is expected to play a role in helping Sellier and Bellot Vlasimon gain promotion to the topflight league.

The exciting winger excelled in the Ghana Premier League last season, helping the Pride of the North maintain their status in the top division.

His superlative displays saw him attract interest from giants Hearts of Oak, but opted to move to Europe to continue his career.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more