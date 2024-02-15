Former Tema Youth captain Stephen Appiah Asare joins Legon Cities

Stephen Appiah Asare, formerly of Tema Youth, has joined Legon Cities FC ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

The winger was seen sporting the club's jersey during their friendly match against US Avranches, which they won 2-1.

Asare won a penalty for the Royals during the game.

Legon Cities had a mixed first round, ultimately finishing in ninth place. The team has made several signings, including Asare, to improve their performance and achieve a top-four finish.

Asare had been a consistent performer for Tema Youth in the second division, but this move to the top flight represents a significant step up in his career.

He will need to adapt quickly and make the most of this opportunity if he wants to succeed.