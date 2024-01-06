Former U-20 World Cup winner Daniel Agyei eyes Ghana Premier League return

Former Black Satellites goalkeeper Daniel Agyei is keen on making a comeback to the Ghana Premier League after an extended absence.

Agyei, who had previous stints with Medeama in 2016, was recently spotted training with Accra Hearts of Oak during his holiday a few months ago.

Agyei expressed his eagerness to revitalise his career in the Ghanaian top flight.

"I want to return to the Premier League. I came to Ghana and trained with Hearts of Oak in October 2023, and I just want to come back for something good," he told Ghanaweb

Agyei, open to signing with any team willing to collaborate, shared his perspective on potential choices. "I am open to signing for anyone who approaches and is ready for us to work together. Dreams FC, I think, are good, but Medeama, I do not think they are looking for a goalkeeper," he added.

The former Liberty professionals shot-stopper who represented Ghana at the Under-20 level, boasts a successful youth career, winning both the African Youth Championship and the U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

Agyei has showcased his goalkeeping skills with African clubs like Free State Stars in South Africa and Ethiopian sides Jimma Aba Jifar, Jimma Aba Buna, and Sebeta City.