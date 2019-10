Former West Africa Football Academy midfielder Lawrence Ofori has joined Portuguese Liga Pro side Famalicão.

The 21-year old signed a five year deal with the club, which will see him stay until the summer of 2024.

Ofori move to Famalicao from Leixões Sport Club, where he played 17 times before playing last season on loan at Fereinse.

He is yet to make his debut for Famalicao despite arriving with a big reputation in the lower divisions of Portuguese football.