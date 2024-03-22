Forson Amankwa makes Black Stars debut against Nigeria 

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Forson Amankwah has earned a spot in Ghana coach Otto Addo's starting eleven for the upcoming international friendly against Nigeria.

The 21-year-old, who received a late call-up to replace the injured Elisha Owusu, will feature prominently in midfield alongside Baba Iddrisu and Salis Abdul Samed as the Black Stars aim for victory against the Super Eagles.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakesh in Morocco at 4 pm, promising a thrilling encounter between the two African football giants.

In the absence of Andre Ayew, who starts from the bench, Jordan Ayew takes on the captain's armband, leading the team onto the pitch.

Otto Addo, in his second stint with the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, replaces Chris Hughton following Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. With a fresh start under Addo's leadership, Ghana aim to reclaim its dominance on the continental stage.

The friendly match against Nigeria serves as crucial preparation for Ghana ahead of upcoming competitive assignments, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 AFCON qualifiers later in the year.

Ghana's starting lineup for the friendly against Nigeria includes Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal, with Alidu Seidu, Patrick Kpozo, Jerome Opoku, and Abdul Salis Samed forming the defensive line. Baba Iddrisu, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Edmund Addo complete the starting eleven alongside Forson Amankwah, who makes his mark in midfield.