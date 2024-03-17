Forward Emmanuel Boateng scores to rescue a point for Rio Ave in Portugal

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Boateng came off the bench to rescue his Rio Ave team from a potential defeat against Farense in the Portuguese top-flight over the weekend.

Despite being a goal down before his introduction in the second half, Boateng made an immediate impact, equalizing the score just five minutes after coming on.

His stellar performance contributed to Rio Ave securing a 1-1 draw in the crucial encounter, marking his sixth goal of the season along with four assists in 20 appearances.

However, despite his impressive form, Boateng was surprisingly left out of the Black Stars squad for the March international break, where Ghana faced Nigeria and Uganda.

Despite this setback, Boateng's consistency and contributions on the field continue to shine, proving his value to his club side.

As a former Levante striker, Boateng's ability to make decisive impacts off the bench highlights his importance to Rio Ave's campaign in the Portuguese top-tier league.

Ghanaian compatriot Abdul-Aziz Yakubu featured for Rio Ave, coming off for Ze Manuel in the 86th minute of the game.