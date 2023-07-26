Forward Zuberu Sharani scores match winner as Slovan Bratislava pip Zrinjski in UCL qualifiers

Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani made the difference when Slovan Bratislava claimed a first leg advantage in the UEFA Champions League qualifications on Tuesday evening.

The Slovakian side pipped Bosnian champions HŠK Zrinjski Mostar 1-0 to claim a vital win in the first leg of the second qualifying round at the Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom.

Sharani scored the only goal of the match in the second half when he rose highest to head home a corner-kick from Brazilian defender Lucas Lovat.

Slovan take the advantage into next week's second leg when they play hosts to the Bosnians at the Tehelné pole or the Slovakia National Stadium in Bratislava.

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari was a second-half substitute when he was introduced in the game in the 67th minute in place of Marko Tolic.

Sharani was substituted in the 83rd minute when he paved the way for the introduction of Austrian defender Kevin Wimmer.

Tuesday's goal is the first for the former Dreams FC player since he joined Slovan from DAC Dunajska Streda in February this year.